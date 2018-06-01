Terre Haute man behind bars, accused of impersonating an officer and stealing guns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he broke into two Parke County properties and stole several guns.

The investigation started on Monday where police received reports of two residential burglaries near Mansfield.

Police said during the first burglary, 29-year-old Kurtis Wilson was confronted by a property owner in an outbuilding.

Wilson allegedly told the property owner he was an undercover police officer.

When the homeowner expressed doubt, Wilson allegedly pointed a gun and him and then fled the scene in a vehicle with a female.

A short time later, a second burglary was reported, also in Mansfield.

Police say several guns were stolen from that burglary.

On Thursday, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Wilson at a Terre Haute motel.

While searching his room, they found one of the stolen guns. The rest were found in his vehicle.

Wilson has warrants from several Wabash Valley counties, including Vigo, Clark, and Edgar.

Charges against the unnamed female are pending.