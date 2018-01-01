Terre Haute man arrested on drug and battery charges after resisting arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police report an officer was injured while trying to stop a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

Friday morning around 1, a THPD officer attempted to stop a Saturn that made several traffic violations between 10th Street and Poplar Street and then again between 6th Street and Oak Street.

When the officer tried to make the stop at Center and Oak streets, the Saturn drove off, finally stopping in the 900 block of South 5th Street.

That is when the driver left the vehicle and ran away. The officer was able to locate the suspect and taken him into custody, but during a struggle the officer’s arm was injured.

The suspect was identified as Tony England, 47 of Terre Haute.

THPD reports England had a loaded handgun in his rear pocket and then a black case containing a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine was located.

England was taken to the Vigo County Jail and is facing charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, criminal recklessness, two counts of resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving.

His bond has been set at $75,000 and he will be back in court next week.