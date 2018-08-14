Clear

Terre Haute man arrested for impersonating police officer for the second time in one month

A Terre Haute man is in jail after deputies in Sullivan County say he impersonated a police officer...for the second time.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in jail after deputies in Sullivan County say he impersonated a police officer...for the second time.

Sullivan County Deputies arrested Franklin Akers.

They say it all started when they received calls of a road rage situation in Vigo County.

A woman told police someone chased her off the road and into a pole.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS: MAN ADMITTED TO IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER AT LEAST THREE TIMES

That allegedly happened in Sullivan County.

Witnesses say after the crash, he got out and claimed he was an officer before speeding away.

That man was allegedly Akers.

When police detained him, they say he confessed to impersonating a police officer.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER, DETECTIVES WANT TO KNOW IF HE HAS APPROACHED YOU

If Akers looks familiar, that's because Terre Haute Police arrested him in June for impersonating a police officer and stalking charges.

He was released on bond for the Terre Haute incident and was due back in court next Friday.

He is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on several charges.

