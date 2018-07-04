Terre Haute man arrested for impersonating a police officer, detectives want to know if he has approached you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind after police say he impersonated a police officer.

That man is 52-year-old Franklin Akers.

Police are not releasing much information at this time, but they do say this stems from an ongoing stalking investigation.

Akers has been charged with stalking, and three counts of impersonating a public servant.

Police say he drove a 2012 maroon Chevy Cruze.

Detectives ask if you have been approached by Akers while he allegedly impersonated an officer, you contact them right away.

You can contact Terre Haute Police at 812-244-2667.