TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces charges of auto theft.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Moore.

His arrest came after police investigated the location of a possible runaway.

The investigation led police to a home on Taft Street in Terre Haute.

Moore is the home's owner.

The sheriff's office said they found three stolen vehicles.

Deputies also found a trailer that had been stolen, but not reported.

Moore also faces a charge of theft.