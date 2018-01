TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest in a Terre Haute arson investigation.

The fire happened back on January 17th in the 1600 Block of South 4th Street.

That is where investigators say, Scott Loudermilk set fire to a Honda Odyssey van.

The van was a total loss.

Loudermilk is facing auto theft and arson charges.