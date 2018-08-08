Clear

Terre Haute man accused of trashing the inside of a gas station...over stolen ice cream

A man is accused of destroying the inside of a Terre Haute convenience store...and then threatening a worker with a knife after an employee confronted him for stealing ice cream.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is accused of destroying the inside of a Terre Haute convenience store...and then threatening a worker with a knife after an employee confronted him for stealing ice cream.

Terre Haute Police arrested Johnathan Robertson at Kroger on Terre Haute's north side over the weekend.

The Casey's at 25th and Fort Harrison reported an unwanted guest, who trashed the inside of the store.

That guest was allegedly identified as Robertson.

When officers caught up with him at Kroger, court documents say they had to physically carry him out of the store because he refused to cooperate.

He is set to be in court later this week.

