VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of sex crimes entered a guilty plea.

Scroll for more content...

John Wycoff is accused of nine counts of sexual misconduct and three counts of child molestation.

According to court documents, Wycoff's plea agreement means the State would drop all charges but one count of each.

As part of the plea Wycoff would serve 24-years in prison and four years on in-home detention.