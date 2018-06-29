Terre Haute man accused of murder enters a plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of killing another man has entered a plea agreement.
Eddie Stewart pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.
Charges of murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon would be dismissed.
This is in connection to a stabbing death from March of 2017.
Police say Stewart stabbed Carlos Vinson to death at the Dew Drop Inn.
Under the plea agreement, Stewart would serve 17 and a half years in prison.
His next court date is set for July 5th.
