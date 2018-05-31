Clear

Terre Haute man accused of molesting 13-year-old

A Terre Haute man is behind bars on charges of child molestation.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars on charges of child molestation.

That man is Tyrese McCullum.

McCullum is facing charges of rape and child molestation.

Detectives say the incident happened last summer, and it involved a 13-year-old.

The state anticipates filing additional charges because McCullum was on house arrest when the crime allegedly took place.

A trial date is set for October.

