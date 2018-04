TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A young girl told police a man exposed himself during a sleepover.

On Monday, that man went before a judge.

Jesse Clark faces several charges, including vicarious sexual gratification.

Due to the ages of the victims, we are only releasing limited details.

Police say Clark fought them as they took him into custody.

He will be back in court on Thursday.