Terre Haute leads state initiative with new opioid treatment program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb granted a license for five treatment facilities. The goal is to end opioid addiction. Indiana’s first treatment program just opened its doors in May in Terre Haute.

You’ll find Western Indiana Recovery Services on 1st Street in Terre Haute. The success is already breaking ground. 100 people are taking advantage of this brand new program already.

Western Indiana Recovery Services believes in a big picture approach. When a patient walks through the doors for the first time, it's not one doctor visit and they're on their way.

They are meeting with a doctor, counselor, nurse and program director to understand their addiction.

The treatment is three-fold. Addicts get medical help with methadone. Counselors spend one-on-one time with each person. Finally, the third element to recovery is group therapy.

Doctor Jennifer Hutchens says addicts are more likely to stay sober with this three-part treatment.

“There are individuals who I know, I know in my heart would be dead if it wasn't for this program from an overdose,” said Hutchens. “There are people who I know wouldn't have their kids if it wasn't for this program or their job.”

According to Hutchens, the recovery rate is already higher than treatment centers that just focus on medical help.

But doctors know there are more people in crisis that need treatment.

“Recovery is possible. People need help to get there. This is gold standard help available to you,” Scott Burns, Program Director for Western Indiana Recovery Services.

No doctor referral is needed. You can call or just walk in to see if you are eligible for their services.

Address: 88 Wabash Court, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Hours: Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Phone: (812) 231-8484

According to Hutchens, Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering nine more treatment centers in Indiana.