Terre Haute kids take part in annual Tiger Trot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On your mark...get set...go!
That's what the kids at Farrington Grove Elementry did on Wednesday.
Students from several grades took part in the annual Tiger Trot.
Hundreds of little feet raced around the school as family and staff members cheered them on.
News 10 caught up with one racer who says for his first time racing, he had a blast.
"They just said have fun, and enjoy the race...and that's what I did. I talked to my friends while I was running and it was all great," Raylen Brown, a first-time racer said.
Organizers say a grant from the Vigo County Education Foundation, Thompson-Thrift, and the Wabash Valley Road Runners helped to put on the event.
