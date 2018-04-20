Terre Haute kids get the chance to get a little dirt on their green thumbs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 80 Terre Haute kindergartners had the chance to play in the dirt on Thursday.

For the 2nd year, students at DeVaney Elementary School took the short trip to Rural King.

The goal is to teach these kid about plants, gardens, and just getting dirty.

Era Nichols, Rural King's nursery manager says kids want to play in the dirt, they just don't always have the opportunity to do so.

"We want them to play in the dirt. They know how to use their fingers and their thumbs to do their little computers, but how many children can actually get dirty? So, we are trying to get these kids into the dirt and play," Nichols said.

Rural King's Children's Garden is open to the public.