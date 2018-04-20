Clear

Terre Haute kids get the chance to get a little dirt on their green thumbs

Nearly 80 Terre Haute kindergartners had the chance to play in the dirt on Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 80 Terre Haute kindergartners had the chance to play in the dirt on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

For the 2nd year, students at DeVaney Elementary School took the short trip to Rural King.

The goal is to teach these kid about plants, gardens, and just getting dirty.

Era Nichols, Rural King's nursery manager says kids want to play in the dirt, they just don't always have the opportunity to do so.

"We want them to play in the dirt. They know how to use their fingers and their thumbs to do their little computers, but how many children can actually get dirty? So, we are trying to get these kids into the dirt and play," Nichols said.

Rural King's Children's Garden is open to the public.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
A warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It