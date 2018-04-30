Terre Haute hosts national aviation competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the country's best and brightest in aviation are competing in the Wabash Valley this week!

Scroll for more content...

That’s with the 2018 National Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference, or SAFECON.

The main festivities kicked off Monday morning with the opening ceremony.

ISU’s Aviation Technology Department is hosting the event at Terre Haute Regional Airport. 28 flight teams from around the U.S. are taking part.

News 10 spoke with Stephen McCaskey, ISU's Interim Dean of the School of Technology. He’s looking forward to seeing some great teamwork by all.

McCaskey says, "There are 377 students here, there's only so many podium finishes. I want them to come in, compete as a team, fly out as a team, and just be a good teammate."

Team members will be scored in both ground and flight events throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of this week’s events, click here.

The competition will wrap up May 5th.