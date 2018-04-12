Clear
Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter

All first responders are vital to keeping our families safe, which is why they are always training.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Thursday, both Union and Regional Hospitals in Terre Haute held a mass casualty drill.

On Thursday, both Union and Regional Hospitals in Terre Haute held a mass casualty drill.

The scenario was for an active shooter situation.

The drill was described as very intense.

Emergency and medical professionals were there.

Nursing students from local colleges played the roles of the victims.

Both sides had the chance to experience how scary a situation could layout if it were to happen here.

