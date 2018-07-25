Terre Haute hospital receives new equipment that helps with patient safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new piece of technology at a local hospital is raising patient and employee safety.
It comes in the form of a new transport bed for MRI patients at Union Hospital.
The got the bed through a 2017 Safety First Grant.
The bed has the ability to be raised and lowered.
It makes it easier for patients to get on and off, as well a for hospital employees to use it.
Union Hospital officials told News 10 they were one of two winners of the Safety First Grant last year.
