Terre Haute hospital offers a way to let you share your newborn with everyone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Having a new baby is an exciting time for any family.

One local hospital wants to help families share that moment with the world.

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is offering the use of billboards to new parents.

Parents will be able to put their newborn's photo on the display.

"You know, now, these days everyone is using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and everything else to kind of get the word out there. So we thought this would be something we could offer that would be unique to our patients and to be able to also publicize it," Jennifer Powell, from Regional Hospital, said.

The program launched last week.

The cost? It's free!