Clear

Terre Haute hospital offers a way to let you share your newborn with everyone

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is offering the use of billboards to new parents.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Having a new baby is an exciting time for any family.

Scroll for more content...

One local hospital wants to help families share that moment with the world.

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute is offering the use of billboards to new parents.

Parents will be able to put their newborn's photo on the display.

"You know, now, these days everyone is using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and everything else to kind of get the word out there. So we thought this would be something we could offer that would be unique to our patients and to be able to also publicize it," Jennifer Powell, from Regional Hospital, said.

The program launched last week.

The cost? It's free!

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It