Terre Haute church starts a new program to focus on health

Organizers say it's all about getting out into your community for health and fun.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new group in Terre Haute is focusing on health.

Members of Centenary Church formed a new organization.

It's called Centenary Striders.

The group will meet every Monday in front of the church.

Participants will walk or run pre-planned routes.

They say part of the group's mission is to build endurance and distance using a run - walk - run strategy.

