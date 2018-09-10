Terre Haute church starts a new program to focus on health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new group in Terre Haute is focusing on health.
Members of Centenary Church formed a new organization.
It's called Centenary Striders.
The group will meet every Monday in front of the church.
Participants will walk or run pre-planned routes.
Organizers say it's all about getting out into your community for health and fun.
They say part of the group's mission is to build endurance and distance using a run - walk - run strategy.
