Terre Haute group set to host breakfast to help foster parents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute group will be out bright and early on Saturday morning to help foster kids.

We're talking about Borrowed Hearts.

The group will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Borrowed Hearts helps to provide necessities to foster parents.

Foster kids often come to homes with nothing...and that can be financially hard for families.

"We wanted to open up some more resources available to encourage people to become foster parents and just ease that burden," Katrina King said.

If you'd like to help Borrowed Hearts, they'll be serving breakfast at the Life Center located at 3000 College Avenue from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The breakfast is open to the public.