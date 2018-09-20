Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization honored people in Terre Haute for their commitment to the community.
The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission held a special awards banquet on Thursday night.
It recognized people who have made contributions to diversity and human rights in the area.
Those people include local business leaders.
Local community members nominate the honorees.
The festivities took place at the Ohio Building.
