Terre Haute groom surprised by 'pop-up' wedding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have heard about surprise parties...but what about a surprise wedding?
The ceremony was for Mona Sulieman and Graham Peterson.
It came as a surprise for at least one half of the couple.
Sulieman told News 10 they had been engaged for a while...but couldn't finalize plans for their wedding.
That's why she decided to surprise her groom with a pop-up wedding.
"I was under the impression I was here for something entirely different that I didn't want to do," Graham said. "This is something that I absolutely wanted to do, so I was thrilled. It worked out very well for me. It was a good day to be me."
