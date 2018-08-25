Terre Haute groom surprised by 'pop-up' wedding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have heard about surprise parties...but what about a surprise wedding?

The ceremony was for Mona Sulieman and Graham Peterson.

It came as a surprise for at least one half of the couple.

Sulieman told News 10 they had been engaged for a while...but couldn't finalize plans for their wedding.

That's why she decided to surprise her groom with a pop-up wedding.

"I was under the impression I was here for something entirely different that I didn't want to do," Graham said. "This is something that I absolutely wanted to do, so I was thrilled. It worked out very well for me. It was a good day to be me."