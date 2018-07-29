Clear

Terre Haute farmers market continues to grow after move to meadows

The Terre Haute Farmers Market first started up in 2005. Since that time a lot has changed. One of those being a new home with room to grow.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-The parking lot was full at the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday. That's as people turned out for the Terre Haute Farmers Market.

Candace Minster is the garden manager for White Violet Center for Eco-Justice and has been a vendor at the market since it began. She says it’s great to see such a turnout to shop locally.

"It’s really a nice highlife of the Wabash Valley community and get to see a lot of fellow growers and crafters and bakers," said Minster.

This year marked a change for the market, that's as they moved away from their downtown location. So far it has been a change that has shown great results.

Nathan Pence is the manager of the market. Pence said that the market was getting fewer vendors and customers in downtown so they made the move to meadows.

"I’ve had new vendors starting almost every week since we started and we were full to start with. So we've already had to shift how we're laying out everybody to get everybody in. So it’s just awesome," said Pence.

With its new location closer to a residential part of town those coming to shop have increased. For many, it’s just a great place to get their fresh vegetables and goods but these vendors know its money being spent that will stay in the community.

"And this is how you boost a local economy is to keep the money in the economy in it and then try to find ways to bring new money into that economy," said Pence.

The market takes place every Saturday from 8 AM to noon. Once the market closes up for the year in October, they will begin their winter market starting in November.

