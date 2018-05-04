Terre Haute family will be honored at March of Dimes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute family understands some of the best moment in life and the worst.



The DeGroote's lost their first child, Carston seven months into their pregnancy. Their second child, Cambry spent a month in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

She’s now 3-years-old and happy as can be! Cambry loves to look at old pictures of her in the NICU. Doctors say she was a high-risk pregnancy.

Pictures of Culley, Megan and Cambry DeGroote fill their family home. You’ll also find a framed photo of Carston’s baby feet on their wall.

They say both of their children are the reason they will walk in the Wabash Valley’s March of Dimes Walk happening Saturday, May 5 in Terre Haute.

“To keep Carston's memory alive and celebrate Cambry and how far she's come. And to have a team behind us,” said Megan DeGroote.

The family has 80 people signed up to support them Saturday. Even Cambry's pediatrician's office is coming. They plan to flood the march with blue shirts reading Carston and Cambry.

If you would like to help local families and premature babies, you can do so at the March of Dimes Walk.

It’s happening at the Sports and Recreation Center on Rose-Hulman’s campus. The address is 5500 Wabash Avenue.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the event kicks off at 10 a.m.

For more event details, click here.