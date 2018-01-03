Terre Haute department store closing up shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute department store is shutting its doors.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, News 10 confirmed Macy's, located at the Honey Creek Mall will be closing up shop.

According to Carolyn Ng from Macy's, this is part of 100 planned store closures.

They expect to close by mid-March.

You can read the full statement from the chain below.

"Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets. After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Honey Creek store in Terre Haute, IN. This store closure is part of the 100 planned store closures announced in August 2016.

Macy’s shared this information with store associates today, January 3, 2018, because they are important to our organization and we wanted to make sure they heard about this change from the company. Regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to place will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates, and the community, Macy’s is delighted to have served this community over the years. We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates, and we look forward to continuing to serve our Indiana customers at our locations statewide and at macys.com and on the Macy's app."