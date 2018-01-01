wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Terre Haute company announces plans to expand, adding new jobs

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have some good economic news for Terre Haute.

News 10 has confirmed Tredegar Corporation is expanding.

The $25 million addition will bring 34 new jobs to the company by 2019.

We talked with Steve Witt with the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.

He told us the jobs should pay around $27 an hour.

The expansion is pending city council approval of a 10-year tax abatement.

Tredegar is a long-time employer in Terre Haute.

The plastics plant specializes in personal hygiene products like diapers.

