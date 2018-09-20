Clear
Terre Haute code enforcement ask for patience when addressing big property issues

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terry VanMatre lives on 8th Street in Terre Haute. She keeps her property pretty trim but she can't say the same for a few others on the same block.

"Trying to maintain and make ours look good on a regular basis but you have the people that don't maintain so that's kind of a direct reflection upon the whole neighborhood in my opinion," said VanMatre.

That's why News 10 talked to Laurie Tharp with Terre Haute code enforcement. Right now they have 1,500 work orders.

A good portion of those calls is for tall grass. Many of these lots might already be submitted to code enforcement but it takes time to get to them.

"I don't want people to feel like your voice is not being heard. Because we do hear you. We understand your frustrations. We want to cut the grass but the legal procedure…we have to follow that," said Tharp.

Before crews can even touch the grass, code enforcement has to send out an abatement notice. Ten days later the notice will be advertised to attempt further contact. Finally, the city will be able to cut the grass.

As for abandon houses though, there is a whole other process that involves the city building inspector.

"We want it in compliance with the city code. We want to be proud of our town and trash, grass, abandoned cars, it’s not going to happen. We're going to clean it up you know, one day at a time. That's what it’s going to take," said Tharp.

There will be a “Clean Up Terre Haute day that is set for Saturday, September 29th for the community get involved with.

If you have an issue you want to address your urged to call 311 and please give them time to address the issue.

