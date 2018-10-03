Terre Haute businessman facing money laundering and corrupt business practice charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute businessman is facing 16 charges, including corrupt business practice.
Police say Marvin Beville owns Mister Burnz Smoke Shop on North 9th Street in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Drug Task Force said they received two different reports of Beville selling synthetic marijuana.
The sales reportedly happened at his home and at his shop.
The 16 charges include corrupt business practices, money laundering, as well a dealing and possessing a look-a-like substance.
The judge released Beville on his own recognizance.
