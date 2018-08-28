Terre Haute blood drive honors Terre Haute teen that was shot and killed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A blood drive on Tuesday had a very special meaning.
News 10 stopped by Cobblestone Crossing in southern Vigo County.
That's where we found people donating blood in honor of Garrett Sands.
It's all part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.
Sands was shot and killed during a Terre Haute party earlier his year.
Organizers say events like this mean something good can come out of a tragic event.
"Garrett was a tissue and cornea donor. That was totally his choice. Giving blood is a gift of life that you can give while you're still alive," Garrett's mom, Jayna Sullivan said.
Organizers say that during the last event, people donated around 30 units of blood.
