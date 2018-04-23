Clear

Terre Haute based Dever Distributing under new ownership

An Indianapolis-based company is taking over a long-standing local business.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis-based company is taking over a long-standing local business.

News 10 has told you before about Zink Distributing buying Terre Haute based Dever Distributing.

On Friday, the two companies finalized that agreement.

That means Zink will take over Dever's service area, which includes several Wabash Valley Counties.

Dever's president said, "Dever is grateful to have served the community for 44-years."

A Zink spokesperson said the company hopes to hire many Dever employees.

Zink also plans to expand community outreach opportunities in Terre Haute and the surround areas.

