Terre Haute airport holds press conference for fall airshow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Though it's a patch of icy land now the airport is ready to host its first airshow in nearly 13 years. They have a rough layout already for the event that is expected to bring in thousands.

Bill Foraker is the director of the 2018 Terre Haute Airshow. He says that they couldn’t be in a better place right.

"I think we are two to three months ahead of the planning curve. If we can stay there and have a good plan, we're going to have a smooth show. If you don't have a good plan then you have chaos and you don't want chaos," said Foraker.

During a press conference, they held at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. Foraker broke down the biggest names coming to town.

One of the most recent announcements being the F-22 raptor. Foraker is excited about this addition since one of the Air Forces newest aircrafts.

"The F-22 demo team, I think this is just the second year for them. Last year they have a very limited schedule. So for us to get into that the first year is a tremendous advantage for us. And there’s not a lot of places where you can see an F-22 fly," said Foraker.

They also have pilots from Indiana taking part in the event.

Either way, it’s an event that the airport is excited to get off the ground.

If you would like to learn more or purchase tickets for the airshow please go to their website located here.