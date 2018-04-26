Clear

Terre Haute Walmart locations now let you grocery shop without getting out of the car

They launched a locally new service called "Online Grocery."

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 10:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute store has launched a new way to shop.

News 10 stopped by the east Walmart on Thursday.

As part of the program, workers do the shopping for you.

"First you download the grocery app, which will walk you through how to order any groceries in the store. We do fresh produce, dairy, anything cool, your ambient merchandise. Then you pay through the app. We go pick up your groceries and then you drive around the building to pick them up. You don't even have to come in the store," store manager Misty Secrest said.

In addition to the Online Grocery program, Walmart east has had instore pick up for around a year.

According to the Walmart Grocery app, the south Walmart also launched the service on Thursday. 

