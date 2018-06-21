Terre Haute Transit Authority Adding Routes

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Transit Authority gave the go-ahead to start bus routes throughout West Terre Haute.

The idea started a few years ago and last night the transit authority made it official.

"It'll give people a lot of opportunities to do better for themselves." Phillip Richey, a West Terre Haute resident said. "That's a great thing for any community."

They will be adding routes going into West Terre Haute starting July 9th. The bus will start at 5:30 in the morning, it will run every hour until 4:50 in the evening.

There are multiple stops throughout West Terre Haute. Those include West Terre Haute Library, 7th and Johnson, 7th and National, IGA and a little loop around the First Financial Bank.

Right now people in West Terre Haute that don't have access to a vehicle are biking or walking into the city.

"I think it's a blessing for the people in West Terre Haute it's been a long time getting to be it." Diane Lister a resident said. "There's been quite a few accidents before people getting hit on bikes and stuff. It's dangerous."

The bus service will run for 6 months and then Transit Authority will do an evaluation. The bus service will continue if enough people are riding to keep it going.

