Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra plays surprise concert To support Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE IND. (WTHI)- Union Hospital patients had some surprise visitors today. The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra had a special concert this afternoon.

Today's performance previewed "Music for the Heart," a concert that they will be performing tomorrow. David Bowden, member of the orchestra said the concert is a great way to tie them with the new heart and vascular facility at Union Hospital.

Bowden said the orchestra is delighted to be able to play their music and support the hospital in the process.

The next concert will be Saturday evening at seven in the Tilson Auditorium on Indiana State University's campus.