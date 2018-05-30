Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is celebrating students and the accomplishments in the classroom and beyond.

John Dalloul made Governor Eric Holcomb's STEM Team.

He's a senior at Terre Haute South.

On Tuesday, Holcomb honored Dalloul and three other students.

They each represented a letter in STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Dalloul was honored for science.

He hopes to attend Stanford or Princeton to study medicine.

All four winners received a scholarship and a special jacket.