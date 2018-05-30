Clear

Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team

The State of Indiana is celebrating students and the accomplishments in the classroom and beyond.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is celebrating students and the accomplishments in the classroom and beyond.

Scroll for more content...

John Dalloul made Governor Eric Holcomb's STEM Team.

He's a senior at Terre Haute South.

On Tuesday, Holcomb honored Dalloul and three other students.

They each represented a letter in STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Dalloul was honored for science.

He hopes to attend Stanford or Princeton to study medicine.

All four winners received a scholarship and a special jacket.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It