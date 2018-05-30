TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is celebrating students and the accomplishments in the classroom and beyond.
Scroll for more content...
John Dalloul made Governor Eric Holcomb's STEM Team.
He's a senior at Terre Haute South.
On Tuesday, Holcomb honored Dalloul and three other students.
They each represented a letter in STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Dalloul was honored for science.
He hopes to attend Stanford or Princeton to study medicine.
All four winners received a scholarship and a special jacket.
Related Content
- Terre Haute South student makes governor's STEM team
- Terre Haute senior named to Governor's STEM Team
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- 1956 Gold Medalist makes a visit to Terre Haute South
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- Cam Cameron visits Terre Haute South
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
- Pitching to highlight Terre Haute South baseball