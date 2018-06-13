Clear
Terre Haute Savings Bank employee celebrates 60 years with the company

Barbara Bruner began working with the Terre Haute Savings bank three days after her 18th birthday. She was fresh out of high school.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Take a moment to step back in time.. to 1958.

Dwight Eisenhower was president. Elvis was new to the music scene. And you could get gas at $0.23 a gallon. It's been 60 years since then.

And now, a Terre Haute Savings bank employee is celebrating their 60 year anniversary with the company!
Barbara Bruner celebrated 60 years with THSB Tuesday. She worked with the bank since after her 18th birthday, just after graduating from Gerstmeyer high school. 

Bruner worked in several different departments. Currently, she is the vice president of loan servicing. She also trained many of the staff.

President of Terre Haute Savings Bank Bart Colwell says "she is still riding her legacy" even after 60 years.

Bruner says she hasn't given any thought to retirement. 

