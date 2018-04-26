Terre Haute Savings Bank and Sycamore Engineering honored for service and longevity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local Terre Haute businesses were recently presented an award by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

That's Sycamore Engineering and Terre Haute Savings Bank.

Both businesses have served Terre Haute for decades.

Their success was highlighted by the awards.

Governor Holcomb presented Terre Haute Savings Bank with the Century Award.

The company has served the community for almost 150 years.

Bart Colwell is the president of Terre Haute Savings Bank.

He says the company wouldn't be where it is today without the employees.

"It is all about our employees, and that's why we are able to celebrate 149 years in business," said Colwell.

Sycamore Engineering won the Half Century award, as they have been in Terre Haute for more than 50 years.

President Thomas Dinkel was there from the beginning.

"I remember the day the company started. I was a young person at the time," said Dinkel.

Sycamore Engineering is now 58 years old.

Dinkel says the success can be attributed to employees who have dedicated their time for many years.

"We have people that have been with us for 35, one of them has been here for 40 years," said Dinkel.

The awards honor businesses across the state with a minimum of 50 consecutive years of operation, with commitments to their communities.

Both businesses say they're grateful for those who put in effort in the past, as well as today.

"The employees now make the bank what it is. And the folks who follow after us will be the ones delivering the services to our customers," said Colwell.

As for Terre Haute Savings Bank, they have more to look forward to.

"We're going to be celebrating our 150th anniversary next year," said Colwell.

Sycamore Engineering is continuing to grow, and they're thankful to be serving the community.

"To see all the success that Terre Haute is having now, and what potential we have, we are just glad to be part of that," said Dinkel.

Both businesses hope to continue serving the Wabash Valley for many more years to come.