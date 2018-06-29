Terre Haute Rex players hold baseball camp for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heat couldn't stop kids from playing baseball.

Friday was the second of three Terre Haute Rex Camps.

Kids had the chance to learn fundamentals and got to play some games.

Players told us they really just want the kids to get into the game too.

"Well, the most important thing for any age group is to enjoy the game and to love the game. We are just trying to get them to see how fun the game is...to get invigorated about the game and love the game just as much as we do," Rex player Drew Ashley said.

The next camp is on July 17th.

