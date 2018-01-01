Terre Haute Police train at Honey Creek Mall for special response training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)-Patrik Cherian has spent nearly five years working in retail. Many of those years spent in large shopping centers like Honey Creek Mall.

"I would say even in the smallest mall in one particular store you're looking at least four to five hundred people a day," said Cherian

With so many people in one place, it raises the question of security. Not just for shoppers but employees.

"When you have a lot of people. A lot of high traffic you’re always thinking about security and thinking what about what happens if you need to escalate it beyond what the mall can handle," said Cherian.

That’s why the Terre Haute Police Department came to the mall Sunday night after hours to do special response training. Officers like Jason Czupryn helped lead forces through multiple exercises for any situation they may come across.

"And we'll run a number of different scenarios while we're here. Whether it be active shooter and response to an active shooter to barricade suspects," said Czupryn.

It's training the force takes very seriously. With one of the biggest factors being other people in the mall. They want to make sure that everyone is safe no matter the scenario.

"Civilian safety is our top priority no matter what we do in any kind of venue. Whether it's a house or large venue. Indoors, outdoors, it will always be our number one priority is to protect their lives," said Czupryn.

As for Cherian, he is happy to know that police do these practices. This as they train for the worst to make the best outcome.

"It gives you that peace of mind and give you that confidence and security in their ability's to handle those situations just a huge weight off your shoulders knowing they're prepared," said Cherian.

They conduct multiple exercises like this a year but they only work at honey creek once a year.