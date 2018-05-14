Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to make Officer Rob Pitts' memory last forever in Terre Haute.

The police department is working on a new band project.

That band comes in the form of a wristband that says "Officer Rob Pitts Badge 196."

With that money, they want to make a statue, just like the one they made for Officer Brent Long almost seven years ago.

Both Pitts and Long were killed in the line of duty.

The bracelets are on sale for $2 a piece.

You can find them in the records department of the Terre Haute Police Department on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute until they sell out.