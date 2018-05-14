Clear

Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts

Bracelets on sale to help build a statue for Officer Rob Pitts

You have a chance to make Officer Rob Pitts' memory last forever in Terre Haute.

Posted: May. 14, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to make Officer Rob Pitts' memory last forever in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

The police department is working on a new band project.

LINK | Remembering Officers Rob Pitts - Complete Coverage 

That band comes in the form of a wristband that says "Officer Rob Pitts Badge 196."

With that money, they want to make a statue, just like the one they made for Officer Brent Long almost seven years ago.

Both Pitts and Long were killed in the line of duty.

The bracelets are on sale for $2 a piece.

You can find them in the records department of the Terre Haute Police Department on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute until they sell out.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It