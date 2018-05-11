TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the search for a stolen car that belonged to a murder victim.

The investigation started at a home on South 18th Street on Friday of last week.

That is where investigators found Robert "Paulie" Olson dead in the basement of the home.

The suspect in that murder was Christopher Wolfe. Wolfe is the man police say shot and killed Officer Rob Pitts.

Wolfe was killed Friday night during the standoff.

The stolen car is four-door, silver 2001 Chrysler Sebring LX.

Police say the car had a dent on both front and back passenger doors.

Detectives believe Wolfe drove the car from the 18th Street house after killing Olson.

After that, police believe someone picked Wolfe up and drove him back to 18th Street. At some point, Wolfe picked up Lakrista Julien and went to the Garden Quarter Apartments.

Police say the person that picked Wolfe up and drove him back to 18th Street isn't necessarily a suspect, but they would like to talk to that person.

If you have any information, contact the Terre Haute Police or call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.