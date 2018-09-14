Clear

Terre Haute Police received 30 reports of vandalism, several juveniles in custody

For the last month and a half, police have taken 30 reports of damage being done by a BB or pellet gun.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An ongoing investigation revealed several vehicles and business that were vandalized.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, there was about $10,000 worth of damage.

At this time, five juveniles have been identified as being involved.

Several of them were arrested.

Since the investigation is ongoing, police continue to take reports.

If you have received any damage to our vehicle, home, or business call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

