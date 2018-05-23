Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the death of Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Police are looking for Kenneth R. Pitts Jr for Oswald's death.

Pitts Jr., who has been wanted for an outstanding probation revocation warrant from Division 6 Court since November 29, 2017. Detectives have reason to believe that Kenneth R. Pitts Jr. may be attempting to alter his appearance and may be using false identification. Kenneth R. Pitts Jr. is 55 years of age and is described as 5’7” tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Oswald first went missing in November of 2017 after leaving the Harmony Haven animal rescue.

Soon after, a Silver Alert was issued.

On January 5th, Oswald was found dead inside her Honda CRV at the bottom of an eastern Vigo County pond.

This is a developing story.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

