Clear

Terre Haute Police are "shooting" for accuracy

This entire week you'll find the Terre Haute Police Department at their gun range. 130 officers will complete a shooting test there. The state requires they pass the test once a year to use their gun on the job.

Posted: May. 1, 2018 9:11 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This entire week you'll find the Terre Haute Police Department at their gun range.

Scroll for more content...

130 officers will complete a shooting test there. The state requires they pass the test once a year to use their gun on the job.

The department is taking this requirement to the next level. They train their officers at least twice a year.

Brent Stoelting is a detective and gun instructor for the city. He's been with THPD for 27 years.

Stoelting may set the bar high with his experience. But he uses that wisdom to teach the younger officers.

“Yes, yes I’m in the twilight of my law enforcement career, but it’s also about giving back,” said Stoelting. “The younger guys are coming forward, they're carrying the torch and they're doing a great job at it.”

Officers say the extra training is unfortunately needed in a time where police can find themselves as the target of violence.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It