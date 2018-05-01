TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This entire week you'll find the Terre Haute Police Department at their gun range.



130 officers will complete a shooting test there. The state requires they pass the test once a year to use their gun on the job.

The department is taking this requirement to the next level. They train their officers at least twice a year.

Brent Stoelting is a detective and gun instructor for the city. He's been with THPD for 27 years.

Stoelting may set the bar high with his experience. But he uses that wisdom to teach the younger officers.

“Yes, yes I’m in the twilight of my law enforcement career, but it’s also about giving back,” said Stoelting. “The younger guys are coming forward, they're carrying the torch and they're doing a great job at it.”

Officers say the extra training is unfortunately needed in a time where police can find themselves as the target of violence.