Terre Haute Police all set to host 'Wabash Valley Night Out'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is all geared up to host this year's 'Wabash Valley Night Out.'
It's all happening from 5:30 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. at Fairbanks Park.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Police, fire, first responders, and a variety of vendors will be set up.
The night is aimed at bringing first responders and the community together.
