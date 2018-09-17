Clear

Terre Haute Police all set to host 'Wabash Valley Night Out'

The Terre Haute Police Department is all geared up to host this year's 'Wabash Valley Night Out.'

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is all geared up to host this year's 'Wabash Valley Night Out.'

It's all happening from 5:30 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. at Fairbanks Park.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Police, fire, first responders, and a variety of vendors will be set up.

The night is aimed at bringing first responders and the community together.

