TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Officer has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against him.
Scroll for more content...
Last month, Quintin Towles filed a lawsuit against Vigo County, the Terre Haute Police Department, and Officer Lance Sanders.
Sanders shot Towles during an incident in October of 2015.
The prosecutor's office determined Sanders' use of deadly force was justified.
Towles is in prison on a number of charges, including possession of a handgun.
Attorneys for Sanders filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Police Officer files motion to drop lawsuit against him
- Motion filed to add ACLU to Vigo County Jail lawsuit
- Motions to dismiss filed in lawsuit involving Isaac Haas
- West Terre Haute Police Officer arrested on domestic battery charge
- Community dinner helps support fallen Terre Haute Police Officer's family
- Police: Arrested Terre Haute man threatened to kill officers
- Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer identified as Rob Pitts
- Amazon partners with Terre Haute Post Office
- Wanted Terre Haute woman found by police
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications