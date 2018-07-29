Terre Haute Police Officer files motion to drop lawsuit against him

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Officer has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against him.

Last month, Quintin Towles filed a lawsuit against Vigo County, the Terre Haute Police Department, and Officer Lance Sanders.

Sanders shot Towles during an incident in October of 2015.

The prosecutor's office determined Sanders' use of deadly force was justified.

Towles is in prison on a number of charges, including possession of a handgun.

Attorneys for Sanders filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday.