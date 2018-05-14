Terre Haute Police Department holds candle light vigil in honor of National Police Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - National Police week started Sunday.

It's a week that honors those who protect and serve.

The Terre Haute Police Department hosted a candle light vigil.

They have been holding the vigil for the past six years, the first being in memory of fallen Officer Brent Long.

The department's spouse auxiliary group volunteers throughout the week.

Following the recent death of Officer Rob Pitts, volunteers say they're grateful to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"We're exhausted. We're tired. Their emotions are finally hitting. So it was rough, but I was glad to see our officers come out," said Chrissy John, THPD Spouse Auxiliary president.

The THPD Spouse Auxiliary group plans to honor officers this week with gifts, meals, and showing their appreciation.