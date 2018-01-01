Terre Haute Parks Department working to fix playground at Deming Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks Department asks for the public's patience as they work to fix part of Oakley Playground located in Deming Park.

Scroll for more content...

The Parks Superintendent, Eddie Bird, says orange barrels on the playground cover up parts where a slide once landed.

A replacement sent by the company doesn't fit properly.

The superintendent says it's hard to find replacements for a playground that's 15 years old. Bird says they're working to find a new slide.

The parks budget for playground equipment has been cut to $20,000 which is down from $140,000 in the 2008 budget.