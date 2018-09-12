Terre Haute North football player released from the hospital after being airlifted with neck injury

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An injured high school football player has been released from the hospital after a scary situation.
On Tuesday, News 10 first told you a Terre Haute North football player was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following an injury during the team's practice.
News 10 learned that player was Eli Moody.
Moody was airlifted after he suffered a neck injury.
On Wednesday, the Terre Haute North Football Twitter account said Moody was released from the hospital.
The tweet said Moody will be able to play as soon as he goes through the 'return to play' protocol.
