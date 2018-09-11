Clear
Terre Haute North football player airlifted after practice injury

A Terre Haute North Football player was airlifted after getting hurt during football practice.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 9:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 10:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute North Football player was airlifted after getting hurt during football practice.

It happened on Tuesday during a team practice.

News 10 has not been able to confirm the player's name, but we do know he suffered from a neck injury.

The player was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

A tweet on the Terre Haute North Football Twitter account said:

"Our injured player who was lifelined to Indy is getting his feeling, strength, and spirit back. More tests to come. Thank you for your continued prayers. More updates soon."

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

